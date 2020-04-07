Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $69,264,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

