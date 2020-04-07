Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Linx S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Linx in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LINX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Linx stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Linx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Linx by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Linx in the third quarter worth $233,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

