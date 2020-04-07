Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$80.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret Reese Walker purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,424.60. Also, Director Robert Kostelnik purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,573.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $651,828.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

