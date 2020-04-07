Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

