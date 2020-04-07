Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.