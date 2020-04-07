Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $14.87 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

