Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.87.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.