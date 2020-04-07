Restaurant Brands International Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

QSR stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.