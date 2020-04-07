Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$53.41 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

