Retail Value (RVI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) is one of 54 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Retail Value to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Retail Value alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Retail Value and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Retail Value Competitors 367 832 901 47 2.29

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.15%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 73.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million $46.75 million 4.31 Retail Value Competitors $1.72 billion $285.76 million 7.77

Retail Value’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72% Retail Value Competitors 5.22% 4.48% 2.11%

Summary

Retail Value peers beat Retail Value on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.