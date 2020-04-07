Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $8.60 on Monday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.87.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $233,061.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,101 shares of company stock worth $1,487,159.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

