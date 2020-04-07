Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

RVLV opened at $8.60 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,159.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

