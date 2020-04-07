Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.56.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

