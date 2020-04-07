Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,251.82 ($55.93).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,811.50 ($50.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,650.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.