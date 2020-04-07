Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.