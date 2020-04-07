Rogers Communications Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.31.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

RCI stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

