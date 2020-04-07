Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

