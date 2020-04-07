Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.44 and last traded at $89.49, 7,121,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,723,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

