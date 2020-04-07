Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $23.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $12.18 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 323,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.