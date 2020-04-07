Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.