Royal Bank of Canada Increases IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 760

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 738.40 ($9.71).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 699.72 ($9.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 659.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 739 ($9.72).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

