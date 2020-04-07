Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CGIFF opened at $3.11 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

