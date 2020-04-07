Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Sunday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.