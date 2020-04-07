Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $137.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Lear from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

