Royce Micro Capital Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Up 7.9%

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47, 192,912 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 234,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,752 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,672 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.