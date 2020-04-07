RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSA. Bank of America dropped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.72).

RSA opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 462.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 524.40.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.0000233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

