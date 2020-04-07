Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

RUHN stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 million and a PE ratio of -23.55. Ruhnn has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUHN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.