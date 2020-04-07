Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

