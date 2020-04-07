Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

RHP opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

