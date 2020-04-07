Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.91 ($132.45).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €74.00 ($86.05) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is €102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.20.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.