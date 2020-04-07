salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

NYSE CRM opened at $147.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 737.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock worth $69,023,787 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

