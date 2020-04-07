salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.85 and last traded at $147.55, approximately 12,291,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,349,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 737.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock worth $69,023,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.