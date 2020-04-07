Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €104.00 ($120.93) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.77 ($116.01).

Sanofi stock opened at €83.75 ($97.38) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.34.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

