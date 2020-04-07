Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.58.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $178.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.14. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennox International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

