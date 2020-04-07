Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Servicemaster Global worth $56,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

