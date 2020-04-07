Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

SHAK opened at $38.07 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

