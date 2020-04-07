Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.