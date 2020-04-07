SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Price Up 9.7%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 440,035 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 228,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

