SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) were up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.70, approximately 3,433,747 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,231,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

