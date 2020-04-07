Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 9.9% Higher

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.16, 23,917,947 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 30,237,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,434,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,180,218 shares of company stock valued at $64,165,586 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

