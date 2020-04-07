SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

