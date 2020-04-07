Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $47.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

