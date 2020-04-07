SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Trading 7.7% Higher

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.68, 209,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 141,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

