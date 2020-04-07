SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.