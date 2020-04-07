SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Trading Up 7.6%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.91 and last traded at $226.53, approximately 10,264,357 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,650,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

