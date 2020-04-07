SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5,418.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 187,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,795,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,285,000.

XSD stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $68.95 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

