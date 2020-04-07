Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,870. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.