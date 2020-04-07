Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,705 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

