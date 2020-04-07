SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.53, approximately 374,069 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 326,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get SPX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.