Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $60.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $67.79, 17,965,842 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 21,142,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

